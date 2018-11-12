Man searches for grandmother after retirement community evacuated in Camp Fire

Going shelter to shelter, Brian Potter is desperately searching for his grandmother, Vern Regan.

Her Paradise retirement community, The Plantation, burned down in the Camp Fire.

Potter is just hoping his grandmother made it out alive.

“We have not had contact from her at all,” Potter said.

Dozens of families posting names and numbers to contact boards at shelters in hopes of finding their loved ones.

Anyone who may have seen Regan can contact Potter at (530) 518-1926.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Saturday evening that 110 people remain unaccounted for.

