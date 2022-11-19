(BCN) — A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.

Jeremy David Dosier, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 and admitted to possessing about 10 to 13 pounds of methamphetamine before law enforcement arrived at his residence. In August 2020, authorities carried out a search warrant at Dosier’s home and located the defendant destroying a large amount of methamphetamine in a bathtub by turning on the faucet and breaking off the faucet, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Authorities said agents were able to recover 3.5 pounds of the drugs and next to the bathtub were several open bags that had contained the methamphetamine that was destroyed by Dosier. A loaded 9mm pistol and $11,830 in cash were located under a couch in Dosier’s home during the search, prosecutors said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.