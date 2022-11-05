(BCN) — A 34-year-old Salinas man will spend the next 15 years in state prison after being convicted for forcible lewd acts on a child under 14 years of age, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office Friday.

Jorge Ramirez Cruz previously pleaded no contest to two counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child. Cruz’s current convictions qualify as serious strikes under California’s Three Strikes law, and he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In October 2021, one of Cruz’s victims, suffering from emotional hardship because of the abuse, journaled about those feelings using school-issued equipment. The school received an “alert” upon which they promptly acted in contacting the victim and law enforcement officials.

The district attorney’s office said that through a diligent investigation, officers and detectives discovered a second victim with whom Cruz had access and abused. The victims showed great courage in coming forward.

They prepared written statements for sentencing, letting the court know how Cruz’s crimes impacted them and their family.

