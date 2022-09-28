SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — A Salinas man was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 years in prison for forcible lewd acts on a child, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has announced.

Nikki Isidro Portillo, 33, pleaded guilty to five counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, which were aggravated due to the victim being particularly vulnerable based on her age and the fact that Portillo took advantage of his position of trust or confidence to commit the crimes. “Jane Doe” told her family member in June of 2020 that she had been being molested by Portillo since she was seven years old.

The family member took the information to the authorities, the DA’s office said. After Portillo’s sentencing, victim impact statements were given to the court from Doe’s aunt.

According to prosecutors, her aunt recounted the pain and suffering that her niece went through as well as “her amazing recovery.” The judge commended the Doe for her strength and courage.

