MONTEREY CO., Calif. (BCN) — A Monterey man was sentenced last week to 8 years and 4 months in prison after being convicted of attempted carjacking and other crimes.

Freddy Gustaf Swanson, 31, was given the sentence in a Monterey County courtroom after being found guilty in late September, according to a news release from the Monterey County district attorney. Swanson stole a vehicle in January 2021 and led Monterey Police officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he collided with a parked, occupied car.

He was arrested, but again stole a vehicle and assaulted a man after posting bail in April 2021. He was convicted after a three-day trial of attempted carjacking, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading a peace officer, and possession of methamphetamine.

