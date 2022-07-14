CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was found on fire at a Vineyard Shopping Center in Concord Tuesday night set himself on fire “in an attempt to end his life,” according to Lieutenant Tamra Roberts of the Concord Police Department.

Concord police have said the man is not expected to survive.

Shoppers witnessed the man on fire around 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Lucky’s Grocery Store. Witnesses initially said that someone lit him on fire.

The man was life flighted to the hospital with life threatening burns.

The parking lot was taped off for a police investigation following the man’s transportation to the hospital as they worked to identify who set him on fire. Police found water bottles containing a flammable liquid. They also spoke with witnesses and reviewed security camera footage.