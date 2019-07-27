Man shoots and kills neighbor in Cotati, first homicide since 1995

COTATI (KRON) — Cotati police responded to a shooting Friday evening in south-east Cotati.

At 6:38 p.m., officers arrived to Robin Avenue where they found a man lying in a garage after being shot.

Police immediately performed live saving measures.

The victim, identified as 67-year-old Patrick Leonard, was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the suspect as 68-year-old Joseph Rossi, who was still at the scene when police arrived.

Leonard and Rossi have been neighbors for many years and have had an ongoing disagreement, according to authorities.

The two were allegedly arguing outside of their homes prior to the shooting.

Rossi is in custody for the shooting.

A handgun was recovered at Rossi’s home and is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

This is the first homicide in the city of Cotati since 1995.

This investigation is preliminary and ongoing, check back for more updates.