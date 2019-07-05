Man shot by sheriff’s deputy in Bodega Bay

BODEGA BAY (KRON) — A man was shot by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy Thursday night after allegedly assaulting peace officers in Bodega Bay.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and CHP were dispatched to the Bodega Harbor around 8:10 p.m. Thursday after reports of a man assaulting other people in the area.

Officer involved shooting in Bodega Bay https://t.co/rfpgYhOiAX — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) July 5, 2019

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect also stole a car.

Deputies found the suspect in the 21000 block of Pelican Loop in Bodega Bay, where they say he also assaulted officers.

That prompted a Sonoma County deputy to shoot the suspect.

The suspect along with other victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect’s condition is unknown.

Residents are asked to avoid the area where the shooting occurred.

