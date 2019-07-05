Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Man shot by sheriff’s deputy in Bodega Bay

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sonoma-County-Sheriff_133511

BODEGA BAY (KRON) — A man was shot by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy Thursday night after allegedly assaulting peace officers in Bodega Bay.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and CHP were dispatched to the Bodega Harbor around 8:10 p.m. Thursday after reports of a man assaulting other people in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect also stole a car.

Deputies found the suspect in the 21000 block of Pelican Loop in Bodega Bay, where they say he also assaulted officers.

That prompted a Sonoma County deputy to shoot the suspect.

The suspect along with other victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect’s condition is unknown.

Residents are asked to avoid the area where the shooting occurred.

This is developing, check back for updates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News