(KRON) — A man remains in critical condition after he was shot in his car by an unknown suspect Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Police Department.

Around 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the report of gunshots and a collision in the area of Hawthorn and Arbutus avenues. A man was found with one gunshot wound and was treated at the scene, police said.

He was taken via ambulance to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed a car with an unknown suspect approached the victim, who was inside his car, and fired two shots. One of the shots struck the man and the suspect drove off shortly after, SPD said.

This investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. Kakis at 408-730-7110.