SAN JOSE (KRON) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on the 1100 block of Matterhorn Drive in San Jose early this morning.

Officers responded to the area around 2:45 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

So far no suspects have been identified or apprehended and the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.