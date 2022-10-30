SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department.

Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided aid and also called emergency medical personnel to the scene. The victim was then taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

KRON On is streaming now

Police say that officers later located the suspect and he is now in custody. Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 to start a message with SFPD.