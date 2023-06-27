SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who was shot and killed near the Powell Street BART Station last week has been identified. Ataviayan Barfield, 21 of San Francisco, was identified by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Barfield was shot and killed last Thursday at around 8:39 p.m., the San Francisco Police Department said. A suspect, identified as 18-year-old Daveon Crawford of Sacramento, was arrested the following day.

Crawford was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked for murder.

A female juvenile who was also detained in connection to the incident was released to a guardian.