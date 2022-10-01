BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was stabbed in in the hand on Thursday night, according to a statement from the Berkeley Police Department.

On Thursday around 11:45 p.m. a man was stabbed in the area of Bancroft Way and Ellsworth Street. The suspect was another male wearing all black clothing. According to police, an argument took place before the stabbing.

The suspect fled the area by riding a bicycle west on Bancroft. The victim received medical attention after the incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact BPD.