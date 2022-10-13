PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states.

Through investigating, the officers learned that an altercation had occurred in the vicinity of the area of the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Suspects have not been identified and no motive for the altercation has been determined.

The victim’s injuries have been determined to be non-life-threatening.

Officers at the scene retrieved blood evidence along with other evidentiary items, police said. According to witnesses, four or more people were involved in the altercation that led to the stabbing. Suspects departed the scene in four separate vehicles, described as Infiniti G35-type vehicles, according to the news release.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call (707)781-1215.