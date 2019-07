OAKLAND (KRON) — A man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, according to Oakland Police Officers.

The incident took place at around 2:14 p.m. in the 1900 block of Telegraph Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been stabbed.

The Fire Department and paramedics responded to the scene where the victim received medical treatment.

A man suspected of stabbing the victim has been detained.

Authorities have not released any further information.