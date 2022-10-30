FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon.

Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police investigators took over the incident and identified the suspect as Milton O’Neal, 40, place of residence unknown. Investigators believe O’Neal and the victim knew each other.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said. This is an active investigation.

Police continue to look for O’Neal, who goes by the nickname “Porkchop”. Anyone with information regarding this incident or O’Neal is asked to call Fairfield Police Department Investigations at (707) 428-7600.

