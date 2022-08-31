PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A man with outstanding warrants was arrested last weekend in Pacifica on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle after taking all of his clothes off when officers questioned him, police said Tuesday.

San Jose police contacted the Pacifica Police Department at 9:50 p.m. to advise them that they were tracking an allegedly stolen vehicle from their jurisdiction into Pacifica. Officers in Pacifica located the suspected vehicle and it was occupied by two people in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and state Highway 1.

Pacifica officers contacted the vehicle’s occupants but the suspect in the driver’s seat ignored their commands, police said. The suspect, a 34-year-old man from San Jose, exited the vehicle and began to argue with them, police said, and made “increasingly irrational” statements and began disrobing until he was nude.

Pacifica police claim they attempted to de-escalate the encounter for 20 minutes in an effort to calm the man and gain compliance. Eventually he was taken into custody safely.

The passenger in the car was determined not to be involved in the alleged theft and was released. After the suspect was placed in the back of a patrol car, police allege he began violently kicking the inside of the vehicle, causing damage.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, vandalism and for the outstanding arrest warrants. Police said that due to his irrational behavior, the suspect was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

