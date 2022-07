The City of Stockton Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Stockton Police Department)

(BCN) — A Monday morning shooting in Stockton left one man injured, police said.

Police said a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were in a car near Charter Way and Interstate Highway 5 when a suspect began firing multiple gunshots at the vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:39 a.m.

The man was struck by the gunshots and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

No arrest has been made in the case.

