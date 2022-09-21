EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was attacked and had his bicycle stolen while out walking in El Cerrito on Sunday, according to a Nixle report from El Cerrito Police Department.

Around 4:44 p.m. on Sunday, ECPD officers were investigating an incident in the area of Ohlone Greenway and Conlon Avenue when they were flagged down by a person who was bleeding from his head. The victim told officers that he was walking north on the BART path nearby with two bicycles when the suspect confronted him.

KRON On is streaming now

The victim told police that the suspect punched him multiple times in the head with an unknown tool. The suspect then stole one of the victim’s bicycles and fled the scene. The victim experienced seven head and face lacerations, but did not want to go to the hospital and chose not to cooperate further with the investigation.