MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN) — A man suspected of burglarizing a restaurant in Morgan Hill Monday was arrested after he reportedly fled from officers and was ultimately apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit.

Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department. On Monday at 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the Poke Bowl restaurant at 408 Tennant Station on a report of an in-progress burglary.

Responding officers located the suspect, later identified as Garcia, exiting the closed business. Police said the suspect got onto a bicycle and fled from officers before abandoning the bike and fleeing into a nearby backyard.

Officers from the Gilroy and San Jose police departments and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene to initiate a search for the suspect. Garcia was located hiding in a backyard yard, but he again fled from officers and barricaded himself in a storage shed, police said.

The officers forced their way into the shed, confronted the suspect, and ultimately had to use a K-9 unit to apprehend the suspect, police said. Garcia received medical attention for a bite to his arm at an area hospital and was transported to jail.

