SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN)– A 43-year-old man is in the hospital with major injuries, after he was struck by a bus late Friday, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the California Highway Patrol. The CHP responded to a 9:48 p.m. report of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on westbound State Route 129 west of Harvest Drive.

An investigation found that Watsonville resident Salvadore Aguirre was walking in the westbound traffic lane when he was hit by a westbound bus driven by 44-year-old Terry Johnson, of Santa Cruz. Aguirre was taken to a local hospital with major injuries. Johnson remained on scene until emergency responders arrived.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and investigators have not yet determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor, CHP officials said.

