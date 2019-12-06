Police: Man wanted for 2nd Tenderloin attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police officers are searching for a man who they say is wanted for another aggravated assault.

Randy Gosey, 30, reportedly assaulted a citizen(s) with a knife on Dec. 1 in the Tenderloin.

This isn’t his first assault, police say.

On Aug. 18, Gosey was taken into custody for aggravated assault and threats.

A victim told police that he was being chased by a suspect with a knife near Ellis Street and Jones Street.

Officers quickly found Gosey nearby, armed with two knives — one in each hand.

A little over three months later, Gosey is wanted for another assault incident.

Police say his hair is shaved shorter than the booking photo provided.

If you see him, call 911 or (415) 575-4444 if you know his whereabouts.