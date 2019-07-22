Live Now
Man wanted for Petaluma hardware theft; 1 other arrested

PETALUMA (KRON) – Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man involved in a theft at a hardware store in Petaluma Sunday night.

Two men stole power tools from the Friedman’s Home Improvement store on McDowell Boulevard.

Police said after that they drove away from the scene.

Police were able to pull over their car just northwest of Petaluma.

One of the thieves ran away but the 70-year-old driver, John Silva, was arrested.

Police have released a photo of the suspect who got away – 28-year-old Elliot Malone of Petaluma.

The items that were stolen were returned to the store.

