Man wanted in the death of Central Valley mother arrested in Mexico

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man wanted in the death of Tulare County mother Brittney Steenbergen has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Adel Hussein was arrested without incident in Mexicali on Thursday. The 44-year-old was found in a local motel and taken to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Missing Tulare County mother found dead in Imperial County

The arrest was thanks to a joint operation between the U.S. Marshals, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, and authorities in Mexico.