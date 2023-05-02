(KRON) — A 56-year-old man was riding a BART train when he cut another passenger’s face with a box cutter, according to the BART Police Department. The man is currently in custody. The incident was reported on Tuesday morning around 7:07 a.m. on an SFO-bound train near Pleasant Hill Station.

The suspect and the victim reportedly got into an argument on the train which led to the suspect cutting the victim in the face with a box cutter. The victim, also an adult male, was transported to John Muir Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. BART police stopped the suspect at the fare gates at the Pleasant Hill station just seven minutes after the incident was reported.

Officers also recovered a box cutter.