SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly recorded several women while they were changing in a fitting room over the past year has been charged by the San Francisco District Attorney. Andrew Hong, 31, is facing six separate counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy, according to the SF DA’s Office.

The charges are in connection to a series of reports from customers at Divisadero Heights Cleaners at 1179-1189 Divisadero Street. An investigation revealed that six victims filed separate police reports documenting similar incidents, prosecutors said.

According to the reports, a male employee placed a clock inside the fitting room while they were changing and frequently adjusted it during the fitting. This raised concerns that the clock was being used to record them.

The victims in each report told police they thought the employee was asking them to undress for their clothes to be altered so he could surreptitiously record them.

The San Francisco Police Special Victims Unit obtained a search warrant for Hong’s residence and business on March 25, 2023. He was arrested for six misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

“I would like to thank all of the women who came forward and shared their stories with investigators,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Your courage will inspire others to come forward as we work to ensure that we have uncovered the full extent of Mr. Hong’s alleged illegal recordings. We will do everything in our power to deliver justice for all of his victims.”

Hong faces up to three years in county jail. He has been released on his own recognizance and served restraining orders from all named victims in the case. He is also subject to warrantless search and seizure, the DA said.

The investigation remains active and the DA is asking anyone who visited Divisadero Heights Cleaners in the last year who has information that might be of use to call the SFPD Tipline at 415-575-4444.