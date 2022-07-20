(KRON) — A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced 25 years to life for the sexual assault of multiple minors, according to a press release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office (DA’s Office).

Emmanuel Cortes-Torres, 25, Santa Rosa, was sentenced by the Honorable Troye Shaffer to “an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life” after he plead guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor. DA Jill Ravitch said of the sentence, “This predator has been given a sentence that will protect against future victimization, and hopefully provide those he preyed upon with a sense of justice served.”

An investigation into Cortes-Torres was opened in 2019 after a minor reported that he threatened her after she refused to sell drugs for him. Throughout the investigation detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) were able to obtain social media records for Cortes-Torres that dated back to 2018.

These records showed that Cortes-Torres was communicating with several minors and attempted to arrange meetings for sex. Detectives also located “sexually explicit” photographs and videos of the minor victims. Detectives identified a total of 11 potential victims who ranged in age from 10 to 14 years old.

Cortes-Torres reportedly had a pattern of behaviors when it came to grooming his victims. First he would meet the victims through social media and start “lewd” conversations before attempting to meet them in person. He would often offer to buy them drugs or alcohol.

Cortes-Torres was on probation for a conviction of selling controlled substances at the time of the investigation. He was also prohibited from possessing firearms due to his previous conviction. Searches in his social media accounts appeared to show Cortes-Torres in possession of a firearm.

Cortes-Torres chose to plead guilty to sex felony counts including engaging in lewd conduct with minor victims, attempting to engage in lewd conduct, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, and possession of a firearm. The victims in this case expressed that they are grateful for this sentence, according to the press release.

The DA’s office also noted that due to new legislation Cortes-Torres could be considered for parole after only serving 20 years of his sentence. Penal Code section 3051 went into effect in 2014, and allows for inmates who were 25 years or younger at the time of their offense to be considered for release back into the community on parole after serving 20 years of their sentence.