(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a homicide suspect out of San Jose was arrested in Sacramento after he barricaded himself inside of a home, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Tyrese Burse, 21, of San Jose, was barricaded in a home on the 1500 block of Morse Avenue while officers from the San Jose Police Department and the Sacramento Police Department attempted to detain him.

At around 6 p.m., law enforcement were able to bring Burse into custody and transported him to San Jose, where he was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Burse is a suspect in a June 29 shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries that he would later die from on July 7.

According to police, Burce is facing a single charge of homicide.

KRON On is streaming live news

This was the 20th homicide in the City of San Jose in 2023.