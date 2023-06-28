(KRON) — A man who police say fired a handgun and then threatened people on the Starkweather Shoreline Pathway was arrested Tuesday, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Jose Arguello-Gutierrez, a 59-year-old San Rafael resident, was booked into Marin County Jail on felony charges.

San Rafael PD received several 911 calls on Tuesday, just before 1:45 p.m., regarding a man with a gun on the pathway, near the backside of the 2100 block of Francisco Boulevard East. Dispatchers were told that the man had fired the gun and was brandishing it and threatening people on the path. Several of the callers were able to provide detailed descriptions of the suspect, police said.

Officers arrived within minutes and set up a perimeter around the area where the suspect was seen. The suspect, later identified as Arguello-Gutierrez, was located within eight minutes of the perimeter being established. He was hiding near a building at 2675 Francisco Boulevard East, police said.

Police called out to the suspect, who cooperated with their commands. He was taken into custody without incident.

No firearm was found on Arguello-Gutierrez when he was apprehended, however, police found a handgun near where he was hiding. The firearm was loaded at the time it was recovered, police said.

Photo: San Rafael PD

An investigation revealed that Arguello-Gutierrez fired the gun once into the air. Empty ammunition casings were found that matched the caliber of his gun. Video surveillance that showed Arguello-Gutierrez pointing the gun at a bicyclist’s head was also recovered.

Nobody was physically injured during the incident.

Arguello-Gutierrez was booked on charges that included felony willful and negligent discharging of a firearm in public, felony assault with a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm. Police said the suspect was “familiar to SRPD.”