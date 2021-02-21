Man who shot first responders in Antioch drive-by accused of killing 64-year-old man

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Stockton man accused of shooting a firefighter and a paramedic in Antioch is now facing charges for the death of another man in Discovery Bay.

Investigators swarmed the first scene along Auto Center Drive Saturday night.

First responders were initially working to give someone medical attention when 26-year-old Derryon Williams is accused of driving by and opening fire.

“Nobody would’ve thought that would happen with all of these people around. And then you just hear gun shots.”

Witnesses who work at a nearby Panda Express saw the shooting go down.

A paramedic had been struck in the leg and a firefighter had by shot in the foot.

Antioch police released pictures of bullet holes in one of their cruisers and an EMT truck.

“I didn’t see the firefighter get shot I only saw the other one you know because we just ran inside after all these like six shots.”

Williams was arrested in Richmond after leading police on a cross county chase.

Investigators later revealed Williams is accused of shooting and killing 64-year-old Michael Iliff who lived at this house on Newport Court in Discovery Bay.

Neighbors say Iliff’s home had recent visits from police.

“He’s very quiet. But he’s had some roommates that have had some issues.”

It’s believed that 31-year-old Kimberly Meeks was staying with Iliff. Detectives say she and Williams have a 4-year-old son.

Both have gone missing.

Police have released a picture of the vehicle they maybe traveling in.

It’s a dark colored Audi SUV with the license plate 8UKN742.

Detectives say they’re worried about the mother and child’s safety.