(KRON) — A man who had an active and outstanding attempted homicide warrant was arrested in Brisbane on Thursday and booked into Sonoma County Jail on Friday, according to a statement from law enforcement. Brad James Adams, 27, was arrested Thursday at 11:45 a.m. by the Brisbane Police Department after being contacted in the residence of a relative.

Adams was initially booked into San Mateo County Jail. On Friday, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Team transported Adams back to Santa Rosa and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail.

“Thank you to Brisbane Police Department and the community for helping SRPD detectives locate Adams,” said Santa Rosa police in a statement.

KRON On is streaming live now

The investigation stemmed from a May 4 incident in which Santa Rosa police officers responded to a Taco Bell in the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue regarding a shooting. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, called police and said he’d been shot by an unknown male.

Officers learned the suspect was in front of the victim in the drive-thru at the Taco Bell. The suspect, later identified as Adams, initiated an argument from his vehicle and threatened the victim with a handgun. The suspect pulled out of the drive-thru and shot multiple times at the victim in his car. The victim was shot at least one time and the suspect fled.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.