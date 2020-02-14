Man who struck 3 pedestrians, Muni bus in Mission District identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The man who struck three pedestrians and a Muni bus in San Francisco’s Mission District on Wednesday has been identified, according to authorities.

Police say 62-year-old Stephen Kernan was booked for running a red light and two counts of not stopping for an accident resulting in an injury.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Kernan drove a burgundy Toyota Prius westbound on 23rd Street then turned northbound onto Mission Street. Kernan hit two pedestrians and continued to drive along Mission Street, police said.

He then drove onto a sidewalk and struck a Muni bus and a passenger who was exiting the bus.

Kernan initially drove off and fled the scene, but later returned to the scene where he and the passenger were detained.

The two men first hit were identified as 34 and 49-year-old San Francisco residents. They were in surgery for life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. There is no update as to how the men are doing on Thursday.

The woman who was exiting the bus was treated by paramedics.

Initially, officials said they suspected drugs or alcohol were involved. They have now ruled that out as the open investigation continues. Police say Kernan was driving a “great” speed, but SFPD cannot determine the mph.

Check back for updates as this investigation is ongoing.

