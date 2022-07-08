SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man and woman were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a home in South San Francisco on Thursday night, according to police. Officers received a request shortly before 8 p.m. to do a welfare check at a home on Chestnut Avenue and arrived to find the two people dead in the residence, police said.

Investigators said the murder-suicide occurred after a possible domestic dispute but did not elaborate. No one else appears to be involved, and the names of the two people who died have not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.

