Mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all students in the fall will make for a safer and more robust college experience.

That’s according to the president of Rutgers University, making the announcement Friday affecting about 70,000 students at the schools three New Jersey sites.

Now the question is, who will follow?

For example, in California, many California State University campuses like San Francisco State University are currently being used to help dispense doses. However, mandating students to get vaccinated, is quite another issue.

“We will not be mandating,” Mike Uhlenkamp said. “We can not.”

Uhlenkamp, California State University spokesperson, says because the three vaccines are under federal emergency use authorization, they can not mandate the vaccine for it’s nearly a half a million students.

“We will recommend it though,” Uhlenkamp said.

At U.C. Berkeley, residential halls were shut down in February for nearly 2,000 students when 400 tested positive — forcing a weeks-long lockdown.

A spokesperson says currently they will not require students to be vaccinated, but that might change.

Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said she’s unsure during a recent student interview on whether the state’s community college system will call upon it’s 2.1 million students to vaccinate for in person classes.

At private California colleges such as St. Mary’s – the vice provost saying “to the best of my knowledge we are not requiring vaccinations at this point.”