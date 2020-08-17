Mandatory evacuations in Contra Costa County fire

There are now mandatory evacuations along Marsh Creek Road and Morgan Territory Road in Contra Costa County.

There have been four fires burning, with about 400 acres charred in total in the Round Valley Area.

UPDATE – Evacuees from the Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory area fires can go to either the Community Center in Brentwood at 34 Oak St or the Safeway parking lot in Clayton at this time — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) August 17, 2020

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS FOR MARSH CREEK RD AND MORGAN TERRITORY RD

All of Morgan Territory Rd and Marsh Creek Rd from Round Valley north west to Deer Valley

Due to a change in fire behavior please evacuate these areas now! Please share this post #deerzoneincident — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) August 17, 2020

#DeerZoneFires (multiple fires) off Deer Valley Rd and Marsh Creek Rd, southwest of Brentwood in Contra Costa county are 400 acres total. @calfireSCU https://t.co/pcl6BwuDKT pic.twitter.com/XwIJkO0XM6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 17, 2020

Cal Fire said a Fire Warning on Morgan Territory Road had been issued due to the growing fire, which was sparked by lightning earlier Sunday.

Multiple fires caused by lightning that broke out across the county are being called the Deer Complex.

The fires are south of Briones Valley Road in Brentwood, at Marsh Creek and Deer Valley roads, and inside Round Valley Regional Park.