Mandatory evacuations underway at Travis AFB in response to LNU Lightning Complex Fire

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Mandatory evacuations are underway for all non-mission essential personnel and their family members from Travis Air Force Base in response to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

The evacuations are underway through the North and South Gates effective immediately.

The Travis AFB installation commander ordered evacuations in response to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Fairfield and Vacaville.

All non-mission essential personnel residing in Travis AFB housing or lodging are directed to evacuate immediately.

No additional information is available at this time.

