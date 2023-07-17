(BCN) — A 39-year-old Richmond man had part of his hand amputated after suffering major injuries in a boating accident Sunday afternoon. The man fell off a boat at Lake Berryessa before he was struck by the vessel’s propeller, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The accident was reported about 12:48 p.m. and a deputy found the Richmond man suffering from “major” lacerations on his hand and wrist. The deputy quickly applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, the sheriff’s office said.

CHP and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office respond to boating accident at Lake Berryessa (Photo courtesy of Napa County Sheriff’s Office)

The man was not wearing a life jacket, but family members were able to pull him back up to the boat, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

The victim had been riding on the front of the bow before he fell into the water, the sheriff’s office said. He was airlifted to a hospital in Vacaville for surgery in a CHP helicopter.

The sheriff’s office credited the man’s rescue to a collaborative effort between the sheriff’s office, CAL FIRE and the California Highway Patrol.

“It’s an honor to work with other agencies dedicated to serving our community,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that riding on the bow, or forward part of a boat, is not allowed due to safety concerns.