(BCN) — A 33-year-old Manteca resident was arrested early Monday morning in connection with a fatal shooting, police said. Edward Lamar Young was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide after being identified by a witness to the shooting, according to police.

Officers responded at 12:30 a.m. to the 200 block of N. Main Street and located an unidentified man who had been shot. The victim died at the scene and his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

According to police, Young fled the scene of the shooting but was quickly located by officers in the 600 block of N. Main Street. Police said the investigation indicated that the shooting was an isolated incident and no other suspects were involved.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation, police said. Young is set to appear in a Manteca courtroom Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

