Many companies hiring thousands to meet demand during pandemic

(KRON) — The coronavirus pandemic is creating a lot of upheaval in the job market. Layoffs abound but many companies are also hiring.

The coronavirus is killing people and jobs. The U.S. economy lost 700,000 jobs in March as tens of thousands of non-essential businesses have shutdown.

But employment agencies like Adecco report that many companies are hiring, according to San Jose branch manager Shawn Kelley.

“There is work,” Kelley said. “A lot of our distribution centers are extremely busy. The medical offices, the medical field obviously is extremely busy right now. Your grocery stores are very busy.”

For example, the social networking platform LinkedIn reports that Instacart is looking to hire 300,000 contract workers over the next three months. Walmart wants to hire 100,000 new workers for it’s fulfillment centers while Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 people for it’s fulfillment centers and delivery network.

Kelley says job-seekers need to think about how skills they have are transferrable.

“You could have somebody that might be a stocker in a warehouse that’s not working right now, but they may be great in a grocery store doing some stocking,” Kelley said. “So think about what skills you have that are transferrable that you might not have thought about before.”

Dollar General is looking to hire 50,000 employees by the end of April.

Walgreens says it is hiring 25,000 people for both full and part time jobs and the U.S. Postal Service says it is looking to add 1,000 jobs in the Bay Area alone.

Safeway, Target, Costco, the list goes on. It’s also a good time to consider what recruiters call “upskilling.”

“If by any change you are home, take this opportunity to upskill yourself,” Kelley said.

