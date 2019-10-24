MAP: Kincade fire destroys homes in Geyserville

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Kincade Fire raging in the North Bay Thursday has burned more than a dozen homes.

The fire broke out late Wednesday night and grew to more than 10,000 acres by dawn Thursday as powerful winds swept the region.

Evacuations have been ordered for the town of Geyserville.

>>CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF EVACUATIONS

KRON4’s Sara Stinson says she homes burning in the area of 2224 Geysers Road.

One of the homes she saw burning she described as a multi-million dollar mansion with a vineyard. She says that house burning but is still mostly standing.

She also saw another smaller home up in flames in the area of 1999 Geysers Road.

Stinson counted ten or twelve homes that were gone while driving along Red Winery Road and Geysers Road.

We're seeing several homes destroyed on Geysers road including this one with an address 1999. Devastating scene out here. pic.twitter.com/y5RwePOIbh — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) October 24, 2019

An Associated Press photographer has seen at least three other homes destroyed by the wind-driven wildfire.

The photographer reported Thursday that the homes burned in the community of Jimtown.

Below is a map of where homes have burned so far in the Kincades Fire:

*This map will be updated as we learn more