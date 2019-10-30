MAP: Kincade Fire reaches burn scar from 2017 Tubbs Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Kincade Fire reached part of the burn scar left behind from the 2017 Tubbs Fire, CAL Fire announced Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, the Kincade Fire has burned 76,825 acres and destroyed 206 structures.

The Tubbs Fire devastated parts of Napa and Sonoma County in October 2017.

Map shows burn areas of the Kincade & Tubbs Fire

Many of the 200,000 people who were forced to evacuate their homes over the weekend due to the Kincade Fire were also survivors of the Tubbs Fire.

The Tubbs Fire burned 36,807 acres, destroyed 5,636 structures and claimed the lives of 22 people.

Officials say they are lucky that this time they had more warning about the devastating winds.

So far, no deaths have been reported in the Kincade Fire.

According to CAL Fire, the Tubbs Fire was active for 123 days. It sparked on Oct. 8, 2017 and was extinguished on Feb. 9, 2018.

The Kincade Fire has been burning for a week and is now 30% contained.