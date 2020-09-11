MAP: Statewide fires burning now in California

(KRON) — The west coast is battling record-breaking, destructive and deadly wildfires, and it’s getting hard to keep up with all the different fires sparking up in the area.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has an interactive map updating live with each active fire burning around us.

The biggest wildfire right now in the state is the North Complex Fire which started on August 18. As of September 10, it has burned 244,203 acres across Plumas, Butte and Yuba Counties. It’s 23% contained and has killed 10 people.

Next, the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera Counties has burned 175,893 acres since it sparked on September 4 and is just 6% contained as of September 10.

Wildfire map Sept. 10, 2020 via CAL FIRE

Quick updates on Bay Area fires:

CZU Lightning Complex (San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties)

Size: 86,509 acres

Containment: 85%

LNU Lightning Complex (Lake, Sonoma, Napa, Solano counties)

Size: 363,220 acres

Containment: 95%

SCU Lightning Complex (Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara counties)

Size: 396,624 acres

Containment: 98%

