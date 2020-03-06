Marin County confirms it is evaluating 11 people from the Grand Princess

MARIN (KRON) – Marin County officials updated the public Friday by announcing they are assisting in evaluating 11 persons of interest from the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is currently anchored off the coast of California.

In addition, Marin health officials are aware of 56 Marin residents who are aboard the Grand Princess which is currently anchored off the coast of California.

Marin officials are currently treating a patient within county limits who tested positive for COVID-19.

The non-county resident was one of several people who had been quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruse ship in Japan who had been evacuated to Travis Air Force Base earlier in February.

They have been treated at a Kaiser hospital since February 26.