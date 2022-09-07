SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Two San Rafael police officers are under investigation after an incident in July that left a man bloodied over an open container of beer, according to a statement from the Marin County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on the night of July 27. The attorney for the man who was arrested, Charles Drescow, says that his client was drinking beer with two others in the city’s Canal area when they were approached by SRPD.

Please note: the video below is graphic.

Body camera video showed the police interaction with the man, which quickly turned violent. Beer bottles are heard rattling and the man’s face is shoved into the ground, breaking his nose.

“What we saw is a terrible abuse of power,” said attorney Charles Drescow, who is representing the man seen in the video. “It never should’ve happened. Period.”

The DA’s Office says that the investigation will include a review of all evidence to “determine whether any criminal offenses were committed.” The SRPD police chief says the incident is being examined by his department as well. Both of the officers involved in the takedown are on leave.

“The safety of our community is our priority,” said Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli. “It is the obligation of my office to hold people accountable if crimes are committed, and we take that obligation seriously.”

The man was originally facing a series of charges—including felony resisting arrest—but after viewing the video, the district attorney dropped the charges. Because the case is still under investigation, the DA’s Office declined to comment further.