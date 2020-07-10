Marin County Fair to offer drive-thru fair food

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – County fairs have been given no option but to cancel this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still get your fair food fix!

Starting on Friday, the Marin County Fair is holding a fair food drive-thru through this weekend.

If customers can’t make it to the fairgrounds this weekend, guests will also have an opportunity July 17-19th to purchase their favorite treats.

The fairgrounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael.

Fair foods will include corn dogs, three flavors of funnel cake, cotton candy, candy apples, caramel apples, churros, kettle corn, caramel corn, lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and more.

Guests can find the menu available through Marin County Fair’s Instagram and Facebook page.

To order food, customers will line up in their cars on Avenue of the Flags and be directed through the parking lot, where they will be greeted by an employee who will take their order and collect payment.

To ensure the safety of guests and staff, customers will be asked to remain in their vehicles.

