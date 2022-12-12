MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The victim in a Marin County traffic collision that left one person dead Saturday has been identified. The motor vehicle collision occurred on Point Reyes Petaluma Road in Hicks Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they located two vehicles which had collided. Both vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash, according to the press release. The sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a Subaru Impreza, was found unconscious, unresponsive and in cardiac arrest, according to the news release. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police identified him as Miles Walter Kintz, a 22-year-old man from Petaluma.

A preliminary investigation suggests Kintz was driving south when for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the roadway divider and struck a Honda Accord sedan that was traveling northbound. The roadway was wet from recent rain at the time of the accident.

A forensic postmortem and examination with toxicology testing will be completed later this week, according to police. The cause and manner of Kintz’s death will be pending conclusion of the investigation by the California Highway Patrol Marin Office and the Marin County Sheriff’s Officer Coroner Division. The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to police.