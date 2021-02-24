Marin County now vaccinating essential workers for COVID-19

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Educators and other essential workers in Marin County starting receiving the COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday after the county expanded its vaccine eligibility.

After vaccinating more than 60% of all Marin County residents age 65 and older, the county was able to expand its eligibility to educators, food service workers and other essential workers.

The following sectors are now eligible for vaccinations:

“We’ve made a lot of progress in vaccinating our health care workers and older residents, and it’s time to move ahead to protect our essential workers,” Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said. “Vaccinating teachers, food service workers, and others who have been on the front lines will offer our community another crucial layer of protection as we roll out the vaccine.”

While workers in the five sectors are now eligible to receive a vaccine anywhere in the Bay Area, vaccine appointments remain limited.

Essential workers eligible for the vaccine will be able to schedule an appointment through commercial pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and neighboring vaccine sites offered through the state’s MyTurn appointment system.

Officials say more pharmacies plan to start offering vaccine to Marin residents in the next two weeks as doses become available.

A list of Marin-based vaccine providers, including eligibility and appointment information, is listed on Public Health’s vaccine options webpage.

At last check, 19.3% of Marin residents – more than 50,000 people – have received at least one dose of vaccine, in addition to thousands more Marin-based health care workers who live in other counties but help care for Marin residents, according to data from county officials.