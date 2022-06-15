(BCN) — Marin County will upgrade 59 traffic intersections across nine towns, cities and unincorporated parts of the county in the coming months as part of a $1.5 million project funded by a California Highway Safety Improvement Program grant.

The project, through the California Department of Transportation, aims to enhance public safety.

The Main County Department of Public Works will be the lead agency coordinating with cities and towns to implement the improvements, county officials said.

The 59 intersections to be upgraded were identified through a detailed traffic safety study conducted in 2018.

The work on the intersections is expected to begin in mid-July and is expected to take five months to complete, officials said.

The project will target signalized intersections in Corte Madera, Fairfax, Larkspur, Mill Valley, Ross, San Anselmo, San Rafael, Sausalito, Novato and parts of unincorporated Marin County.

The improvements will include upgrading traffic signal heads to 12-inch LED signal heads, adding signal head backplates, installing pedestrian crossing timers, adding audible pedestrian signals at pedestrian push buttons, updating signal hardware at crosswalks, replacing outdated electronic components and implementing video or detection loops to create advanced detection zones.

There may be minor impacts to pedestrian access and traffic flow during some work activities, county officials said.

