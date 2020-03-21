Marin County reports 38 coronavirus cases in new diagram

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County has released the latest numbers of coronavirus cases in the county in a new diagram shared Friday.

A total of 38 cases have been confirmed. Among those 38, four are hospitalized.

Additionally, 357 Marin County residents have been tested for COVID-19.

The latest numbers show that 6.72% of people tested have had a positive result within the county.

In California, 1,063 people have contracted COVID-19, and 20 have died due to the virus.

Marin County officials say they will update numbers as information becomes available.

Latest News Headlines: