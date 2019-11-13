Marin County woman dies from complications d

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)- Health officials say a Marin County resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes.

In a statement Wednesday, the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services said the victim was a previously healthy woman in her 40s who took up vaping 6 months ago.

This is the fourth vaping-associated death in California since July 2019.

Last week, the CDC reported 39 deaths nationally and over 2,000 suspected cases so far in the national epidemic of lung damage associated with e-cigarettes.

Health officials are warning everyone to cease e-cigarette use and caping until the cause of the outbreak can be determined.

